EXCLUSIVE: Sanya Malhotra on chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur in Ludo: I would love to work with him again

Sanya Malhotra has managed to impress us all yet again with a breezy performance in Ludo. Her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur has been garnering eyeballs and in a candid chat with us, we spoke with Sanya about this Diwali being special because of her film release, her plans for the year, Ludo, if she ever went on a blind date, and her onscreen chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur. Aditya also happens to celebrate his birthday today.

About her bond with Adi on the sets of Ludo, Sanya shared, “I would give the credit to Anurag sir and Adi. They both made me feel so comfortable on sets, the shoot used to be so chilled out. It was not stressful, both Adi and I would be clueless most of the time and that is what we would jam on. We used to talk about random things in between because Anurag Sir’s way of working is very different and unique, it is not rigid. It is not too stressful for himself and others, it is very free-flowing, that also helped our characters. It is the surrounding which helped us develop that chemistry onscreen.” Sanya and Aditya came together for the first time for the Basu film and Sanya mentioned to us that she would love to work with Aditya again and hopes producers cast them together.

Meanwhile, Ludo follows the journey of four different lives who meet at a crossroad, Ludo is much more than just a mere coincidence. Anurag Basu spilled the beans about why he chose the title and shared, “Talking about how he came up with this commonly heard yet unique name, director Anurag Basu said, “Before we started making Ludo, I had close to four-five scripts ready and I had to make the difficult choice of which to go ahead with. Tani and Pritam da pushed me towards this script and that’s how it came together. Regarding the name, throughout my last film, Jagga Jasoos, we all used to play Ludo on the set; actually not just on set, but even while travelling on long drives, the game of Ludo never ended. And just like this is a story of four different journeys coming together, the name Ludo fell in place.”

