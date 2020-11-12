Ludo Twitter Review: Pankaj Tripathi & Abhishek Bachchan steal show as netizens hail Anurag Basu directorial

Anurag Basu’s recent directorial Ludo which features a great ensemble of cast has managed to win hearts.

The COVID 19 outbreak has not just brought a normal life to a standstill, but it has also changed the way we watched the movies. After all, the theatres went on a complete shutdown following which several big movies made their way to OTT platforms for a release. So far, several big movies have been released on the digital platform and joining them is Anurag Basu’s recent directorial Ludo which came with a stellar cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Asha Negi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Pearl Maney in the lead.

While the movie has hit the OTT platforms today, the social media is inundated with praises for this dark comedy which has been a perfect ensemble of four stories running on parallel grounds. Interestingly, the netizens are in awe of Pankaj and Abhishek’s acting prowess and have termed the movie to be a perfect festive treat by the filmmaker. A Twitter user wrote, “#LudoOnNetflix As unpredictable n also predictable as Ludo and great fun. I liked it. Amazing players all .. Rajkumar Rao, Top player for me. He is just amazing. Loved the scenes with Abhishek n the lil girl. Pankaj is excellent as always. Great music. Anurag Basu”. Another user tweeted, “Just completed #LudoOnNetflix. Simply awesome. @sanyamalhotra07 @TripathiiPankaj (hospital crane scene.. U rocked it) & @RajkummarRao superb perfomances. And the man who know to handle multistars @basuanurag. Superb writing sir. Worth entertainment guaranteed.”

One of the Twitter users also hailed Abhishek’s chemistry with the child artist and wrote, “The chemistry of @juniorbachchan And that cute girl is awsm in #Ludo ...just looking like she is her own daughter.... Superb movie with fresh concept ...the whole starcast did a great job... Must watch.”

#LudoOnNetflix As unpredictable n also predictable as Ludo and great fun. I liked it. Amazing players all .. Rajkumar Rao, Top player for me

He is just amazing. Loved the scenes with Abhishek n the lil girl. Pankaj is excellent as always. Great music. Anurag Basu — Bhargav (@Bhargav8n8) November 12, 2020

After a long, long time!!

Priyadarshan film jaisa touch dekhne mila.

A Perfect movie for me is the one, which has no genre, Ludo's in that List ...#LudoOnNetflix — Dhaval Sharma (@Who_Dhaval) November 12, 2020

Just completed #LudoOnNetflix

Simply awesome . @sanyamalhotra07 @TripathiiPankaj (hospital crane scene.. U rocked it) & @RajkummarRao superb perfomances . And the man who know to handle multistars @basuanurag. Superb writing sir .

Worth entertainment guaranteed pic.twitter.com/85TbqXPMae — Praveen Alex (@Praveenalex889) November 12, 2020

#LudoOnNetflix Bollywood gives out its finest black comedy movie ever in form of Ludo.. exemplary performances by the cast especially @TripathiiPankaj #AdityaRoyKapur @juniorbachchan .. first good thing that has happened in 2020..the undertones are profound.thank u @NetflixIndia — RAVI RAJ (@ra53rj) November 12, 2020

completed watching ludo !! It’s so unique and interesting. Absolutely loved how all the stories were connected. Definitely one of Anurag basu’s finest work #LudoOnNetflix — akriti (@malhotrasgirl) November 12, 2020

The chemistry of @juniorbachchan And that cute girl is awsm in #Ludo ...just looking like she is her own daughter.... Superb movie with fresh concept ...the whole starcast did a great job... Must watch #LudoOnNetflix — being_devil (@abhishekmithar3) November 12, 2020

#LudoOnNetflix Nice movie,

Brilliant performances by all artists

Specially @juniorbachchan @RajkummarRao & @TripathiiPankaj

And the direction and dialogues top notch — Its Rush (@Hrithikstaan) November 12, 2020

