  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ludo Twitter Review: Pankaj Tripathi & Abhishek Bachchan steal show as netizens hail Anurag Basu directorial

Anurag Basu’s recent directorial Ludo which features a great ensemble of cast has managed to win hearts.
22158 reads Mumbai
Ludo Twitter Review: Pankaj Tripathi & Abhishek Bachchan steal show as netizens hail Anurag Basu directorialLudo Twitter Review: Pankaj Tripathi & Abhishek Bachchan steal show as netizens hail Anurag Basu directorial
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The COVID 19 outbreak has not just brought a normal life to a standstill, but it has also changed the way we watched the movies. After all, the theatres went on a complete shutdown following which several big movies made their way to OTT platforms for a release. So far, several big movies have been released on the digital platform and joining them is Anurag Basu’s recent directorial Ludo which came with a stellar cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Asha Negi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Pearl Maney in the lead.

While the movie has hit the OTT platforms today, the social media is inundated with praises for this dark comedy which has been a perfect ensemble of four stories running on parallel grounds. Interestingly, the netizens are in awe of Pankaj and Abhishek’s acting prowess and have termed the movie to be a perfect festive treat by the filmmaker. A Twitter user wrote, “#LudoOnNetflix As unpredictable n also predictable as Ludo and great fun. I liked it. Amazing players all .. Rajkumar Rao, Top player for me. He is just amazing. Loved the scenes with Abhishek n the lil girl. Pankaj is excellent as always. Great music. Anurag Basu”. Another user tweeted, “Just completed #LudoOnNetflix. Simply awesome. @sanyamalhotra07 @TripathiiPankaj (hospital crane scene.. U rocked it) & @RajkummarRao superb perfomances. And the man who know to handle multistars @basuanurag. Superb writing sir. Worth entertainment guaranteed.”

One of the Twitter users also hailed Abhishek’s chemistry with the child artist and wrote, “The chemistry of @juniorbachchan And that cute girl is awsm in #Ludo ...just looking like she is her own daughter.... Superb movie with fresh concept ...the whole starcast did a great job... Must watch.”

Also Read: Ludo Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek, Rajkummar's film is a surprise package which will leave you with smile

Take a look at tweets for Ludo:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Ludo Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek, Rajkummar's film is a surprise package which will leave you with smile
Ludo's Pankaj Tripathi on how OTT's a great contributor in his career: People in my village now watch my shows
Abhishek Bachchan shows his fiercest avatar as Bittu from Ludo, Farah Khan says she loves his 'alter ego'
Ludo Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan starrer paves way for hilarious memes that will crack you up
Ludo First Look: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao collaborate with Anurag Basu for their next film; Read Deets
The Tashkent Files REVIEW: Vivek Agnihotri's film is tiresome and OTT replay of Shastri's mysterious death
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement