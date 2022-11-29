EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan comes on board Tiger Shroff’s next with Jagan Shakti & Pooja Entertainment

On October 29, Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Tiger Shroff is teaming up with Jagan Shakti on a big-budget action thriller produced by Pooja Entertainment . We also revealed that the film will be shot in India and across Europe, as the idea is to make it a big-scale mission-based film. The prep has been going on for a while now and we hear, the makers have locked the female lead of this action-packed entertainer. According to sources close to the development, Sara Ali Khan has signed on to play the female lead of this yet-untitled film.

“The makers were on the lookout for a fresh casting and that’s when they decided to bring Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan together for the first time. It goes on floors around December 10 and the pre-production work is going on in full swing at the moment. Both Jackky and Jagan are also discussing the ways to take action to the next level with their stunt team,” revealed a source close to the development.

The casting is underway for the negative lead of the film. “It’s a proper hero v/s villain story and the makers are in talks with several actors to come on board as the evil force against Tiger. The entire cast will be locked in the next 7 days, as the team is all geared up to commence the shoot in early December. It's in the zone of the big ticket entertainers that the audience would love to experience on the big screen,” the source informed.

Upcoming films by Vashu & Jackky Bhagnani

The yet-untitled film will be produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Entertainment. The banner has multiple films under their kitty including the Jaswant Singh Gill biopic with Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chillar, the Vikas Bahl directorial Ganapath fronted by Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and the Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Mere Husband Ki Biwi directed by Mudassar Aziz.

The Jagan Shakti directorial will mark the first time collaboration between Tiger and Sara. The two are excited and looking forward to commencing the journey on this action-packed thriller. Tiger's upcoming films include Ganapath, the Jagan Shakti directorial, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Sara on the other hand will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in director Laxman Uttekar's next. She is in talks for multiple other films and we will bring an update on the same soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.