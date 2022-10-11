EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Shah recalls being embarrassed after a known actress reacted strangely to a request of hers

Shefali Shah is one of the most bankable actresses in the current times. The actress has been in the industry for a long time now but in the past couple of years, she has given some remarkable performances in movies and web series. This year too has proved to be quite a phenomenal year for the actress. She was seen in Delhi Crime season 2, Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt and others. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla Shefali opened up about her film journey and recalled her first day on a film set. Shefali Shah recalls her first day on a film set

Talking about her first day on a film set, Shefali Shah said, “I was really young. I must be like 12 or 13 and I was given some small part in some serial and I was shooting in a studio. And there was another actress, a television actress who was obviously a very renowned person. I was very chutku and I think they requested if I could sit in her room for some time and she asked her assistant for a juice or cold drink or something and I said ‘main bhi lungi’. Now when I look back, I feel so embarrassed. And you know there was a strange reaction that came from her which I don’t distinctly remember but I feel so embarrassed, I can't believe I did that. But I remember the reaction and I felt really stupid about myself.”