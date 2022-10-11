EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Shah recalls being embarrassed after a known actress reacted strangely to a request of hers
Shefali Shah in a recent interview opened up about her first day on a shooting set.
Shefali Shah is one of the most bankable actresses in the current times. The actress has been in the industry for a long time now but in the past couple of years, she has given some remarkable performances in movies and web series. This year too has proved to be quite a phenomenal year for the actress. She was seen in Delhi Crime season 2, Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt and others. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla Shefali opened up about her film journey and recalled her first day on a film set.
Shefali Shah recalls her first day on a film set
Talking about her first day on a film set, Shefali Shah said, “I was really young. I must be like 12 or 13 and I was given some small part in some serial and I was shooting in a studio. And there was another actress, a television actress who was obviously a very renowned person. I was very chutku and I think they requested if I could sit in her room for some time and she asked her assistant for a juice or cold drink or something and I said ‘main bhi lungi’. Now when I look back, I feel so embarrassed. And you know there was a strange reaction that came from her which I don’t distinctly remember but I feel so embarrassed, I can't believe I did that. But I remember the reaction and I felt really stupid about myself.”
Shefali Shah’s work front
On the work front, Shefali Shah was seen in the second season of her highly successful series Delhi Crime. The first season created history last year by being the first Indian show to win the International Emmy Awards as it bagged the Best Drama Series title. The second season brought back Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Singh, with her teammates Neeti Singh, played by Rasika Duggal, and Bhupendra Singh, played by Rajesh Tailang. Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt also reprise their roles.
She will also be seen in Aayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G in the role of a senior gynecologist.
