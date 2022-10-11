Amitabh Bachchan 80th Birthday: Shefali Shah reveals why the actor calls her ‘maalkin’; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Amitabh Bachchan and Shefali Shah have worked together in Waqt: The Race Against Time and in The Last Lear.
Amitabh Bachchan and Shefali Shah have worked in two films, Vipul Shah’s Waqt: The Race Against Time and in Rituparno Ghosh’s The Last Lear. Now on Big B’s 80th birthday, the National Award winning actress opened up about her equation with the superstar actor. “He is a legend and his birthday is a reminder of what a gift we all got as an audience, as people, as a country - it’s Mr Bachchan. I love Amit ji, I totally love Amit ji,” says Shefali.
Talking about Waqt: The Race Against Time, Shefali reveals that her filmmaker-hubby Vipul Shah didn’t want her to be a part of the film, which also featured Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. “It was based on a play. I had loved the play and the character, and there was of course this fitoor as an actor that the point is to play different types. Jo main nahin hun woh play karna hai. So age is just another part of it. Amit ji suggested to Vipul that why don’t you get Shefali to do it, and I was very thrilled. I was so excited, and Vipul was like, ‘I am telling you, do not do it. It’s not going to be right for you’ - because I was playing Akshay’s mom. But I was like I have to be a part of a film where there are two of my favourite men - there is Mr Bachchan and there is Vipul. So that’s why I did that,” shares Shefali.
Sharing an interesting anecdote from the sets, the Doctor G actress informs, “Amit ji calls me maalkin. So when we did Waqt, I have this keeda of going on sets and then I pick things. Now that being Vipul’s set I could say everything I wanted to. ‘Yeh aisa kyun hai, yeh photo mat lagao, yeh parda change karo, I don’t think you should do this.’ So one day I didn’t realise, I was giving him (Vipul Shah) some gyaan like this only and behind us Amit ji was standing. So he said, ‘Director rakhein ya woh bhi change kar dein’ (laughs). So from then on he calls me maalkin.”
Shefali also talks about her recent interaction with Amitabh Bachchan. “I got Covid and I put a post obviously because it was the right thing to do. And I think for 10 or 15 days continuously he texted me every morning to check how I was doing,” says Shefali. She further adds, “And then he was unwell so I was texting him. But I was so thrilled. I couldn’t believe it. Every morning I would get a message from him, ‘Please get well soon, please rest, I hope you’re feeling better, how are you doing?’ How amazing is that…”
