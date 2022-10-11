Amitabh Bachchan 80th Birthday: Shefali Shah reveals why the actor calls her ‘maalkin’; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Amitabh Bachchan and Shefali Shah have worked in two films, Vipul Shah’s Waqt: The Race Against Time and in Rituparno Ghosh’s The Last Lear. Now on Big B’s 80th birthday, the National Award winning actress opened up about her equation with the superstar actor. “He is a legend and his birthday is a reminder of what a gift we all got as an audience, as people, as a country - it’s Mr Bachchan. I love Amit ji, I totally love Amit ji,” says Shefali.

Talking about Waqt: The Race Against Time, Shefali reveals that her filmmaker-hubby Vipul Shah didn’t want her to be a part of the film, which also featured Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. “It was based on a play. I had loved the play and the character, and there was of course this fitoor as an actor that the point is to play different types. Jo main nahin hun woh play karna hai. So age is just another part of it. Amit ji suggested to Vipul that why don’t you get Shefali to do it, and I was very thrilled. I was so excited, and Vipul was like, ‘I am telling you, do not do it. It’s not going to be right for you’ - because I was playing Akshay’s mom. But I was like I have to be a part of a film where there are two of my favourite men - there is Mr Bachchan and there is Vipul. So that’s why I did that,” shares Shefali.