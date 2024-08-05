5 times Shraddha Kapoor showed us how to rock pantsuits in unique ways

If you follow Shraddha Kapoor, you know that she is amongst the very few Bollywood actresses who have the most candid social media handles. From her quirky captions to her bubbly personality, this B-town beauty never fails to rule over hearts with her cuteness. However, she does not stop there, be it her girl-next-door looks or her well-curated high-fashion ensembles, Ms. Kapoor always steals attention.

Amidst her series of versatile looks, it is when Shraddha Kapoor adorns pantsuits that our hearts flutter. Completely unbothered by the norms, the Ek Villain star has a quirky approach and a unique style when it comes to pantsuits. Keeping her boss babe vibe intact, Shradhha also believes in having fun with her wardrobe.

Don’t believe us? Here are 5 times Shraddha Kapoor styled unique pantsuits and left us swooning over her fashion choices.

1. Shraddha Kapoor’s primrose yellow pantsuit exuded sunshine vibes

Dropping a cute picture with a cheeky caption on her social media, Shraddha shared a yellow pantsuit look she sported. The primrose yellow suit look that the Stree actress wore consisted of a simple yellow cropped top, which she paired with high-waist pants. Lastly, she added a sleek blazer to complete her look.

To finish her look, Shraddha opted to style her short hair in a wavy way that gave her look an edgy touch. She accentuated it further with a dainty necklace and small golden hoop earrings. Spreading charm with this vibrant color and her charismatic smile, Shraddha looked mesmerizing with subtle makeup, rosy cheeks, and pink lips.

2. Power playing in a purple suit

Rocking a royal purple pantsuit, Shraddha Kapoor looked like she was set to take on the world with style. This pantsuit by Safiyaa featured a sleek bell-bottom pant, topped with a stunning chic blazer with ruffle details near the lapel neckline. The actress also added a fluorescent yellow camisole inside her pantsuit for that pop to balance the monotone purple suit.

With minimal makeup, contoured cheeks, and nude lips, Shraddha looked exceptionally trendy. She center-parted her tresses, let them open, and killed the look with extreme panache and oomph.

3. Shraddha Kapoor redefines pantsuits with florals

Shining in a stunning cream and gold pantsuit by designer Rahul Mishra, the Aashiqui 2 actress redefined power dressing with her Pixie Dust charm. The actress looks absolutely drool-worthy as she decked for an award show in this stylish yet elegant pantsuit. Featuring floral designs in golden thread work bedazzled with minimal sequins for that dash of pizzazz, Shraddha showcased how pantsuits could be more than basic monotones.

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress stole the spotlight as she paired her cream pantsuit with flirty free-flowing tresses. Her subtle shimmer makeup added a lot of charm to her look and accentuated it further. Styling her look further, the actress opted for her co-founding brand Palmonas jewellery. Dainty chains stack, golden hoops and studs in her ear, and a few statement finger rings completed her glamorous look.

4. Crochet bralette and floral prints, Shraddha Kapoor is set to break all pantsuit norms

Leaving her fans in awe with her incredible sartorial choices, the Chhichhore fame diva wore an offbeat pantsuit featuring bold florals. Shraddha looked refreshing in a pastel pink silk pantsuit by a brand named PadmaSitaa - a designer brand that is all about preserving the art of handcrafted vintage embroidery and blending tradition with contemporary style. The outfit featured the brand’s signature print of painted watercolor fresh flowers. She set a new sartorial trend by pairing it with a dreamy golden crochet bralette with mirrors and knotted detailing.

Jazzing up her look with her stunning choice of accessories, Shraddha added Whispering Willow earrings from the shelves of Palmonas - a jewellery brand co-founded by Shraddha herself. The earrings are priced at INR 2, 508 which adds an underrated charm to her look. Styled by fashion stylist Namrata Deepak, the Half Girlfriend actress wore her tresses loose in soft curls with a side part. She let her attire do all the talking and opted for nude pink lipstick, contoured cheeks, and a nude eyeshadow to finish her look.

5. Shraddha channels Marathi Mulgi vibes in a pop red Paithani pantsuit

Shraddha Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in a vibrant red silk pantsuit, redefining elegance and sophistication. Embracing her Marathi roots, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress effortlessly blended traditional Paithani handloom craftsmanship with a modern 'hot boss babe' look. Her blazer was adorned with intricate handwoven golden embroidery, complemented by handcrafted blue peacocks and red flower designs in the classic Paithani style.

Shraddha looked absolutely stunning in the photo, her million-dollar smile lighting up the entire picture. She accessorized with a diamond choker, matching stud earrings, and golden strappy stilettos, completing the look with center-parted straight hair, glowing skin, a nude pink lip gloss, and perfectly contoured cheeks for that extra touch of glam.

If you ask us, we will testify that Ms. Kapoor has mastered the art of style and her sartorial choices are certainly top-notch. All her looks are stylish and trendy no matter what. Which of these looks do you find the best? Comment down below and let us know your opinion.

