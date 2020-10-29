  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor recalls how she prepared for her role in Baaghi 3; Calls it an intense experience

Shraddha Kapoor was seen playing the lead role in Baaghi 3 and her performance opposite Tiger Shroff was loved by the audience.
7386 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor recalls how she prepared for her role in Baaghi 3; Calls it an intense experienceEXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor recalls how she prepared for her role in Baaghi 3; Calls it an intense experience
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shraddha Kapoor had started the year 2020 with a bang as she had two big releases – Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. While both the movies presented the vivacious actress in different avatars which were welcomed by the audience. Amid this, her role in Baaghi 3 grabbed a lot of eyeballs as Shraddha was seen playing a bold and carefree girl who was quite outspoken and was driven by emotions. As the movie is gearing up for its world television premiere, the Stree actress opened about her experience for shooting for Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff and called it an intense experience.

To note, Shraddha was seen playing the role of Siya in the movie. She was seen being foul-mouthed and had to put in extra effort to prepare for the role. Talking about the same, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress stated, “In Baaghi 3, my character was very outspoken and emotionally-driven. A shooting experience becomes intense when you learn new things to perfect your character and for this one, I had to specifically learn how to be foul-mouthed as that was an integral part of my character! When you receive the kind of response we did for Baaghi 3, it pays off for all your hard work!”

Interestingly, Baaghi 3 marked Shraddhaa’s second stint with Tiger after Baaghi and their chemistry has been adored by the audience. Apart from Shraddha and Tiger, the movie also featured Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Rajdeep Ahlawat in the lead. Meanwhile, the makers are gearing up for the fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise with Tiger. It will be interesting to see if Shraddha will be a part of the movie.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Not just Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala to team up for Baaghi 4 too

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor starrer a remake of R Madhavan's Tamil hit Vettai?
EXCLUSIVE: Director Ahmed Khan on a recce for Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3; deets inside
EXCLUSIVE: Not Shraddha Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha to step into Amala Paul's shoes for Aadai remake
EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor's brand value to suffer due to drugs controversy?
EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor opposite Varun Dhawan in Amar Kaushik's Bhediya?
EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor to make her web debut with a strong woman oriented drama
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement