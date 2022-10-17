EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Yudhra and his film signing process

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Phone Bhoot actor Siddhant Chaturvedi opened up on his film selection process. “When I sign a film I always look for something new. For me, it’s tough to do things which I have already seen and have been a huge fan of, because I have seen all these legends do it so well. I feel I won’t even be able to match up to that. So I’ll have to define my own path, and will have to look for my own way. In that obviously trial and error will happen, you keep trying and picking up things which are new, but that’s what I would want to do for the next five years at least in my head,” says Siddhant.

He further adds, “I want to do things which are new and fresh, which talk about my generation, talk about the youth, because I think there is a huge divide which has come in the last ten years with smartphones. For example, if I call my mom on FaceTime I would only see her forehead and the fan, but that won’t happen with our kids or that didn’t happen with their parents because it was still similar. But in the last 10 years, there is something which has happened, which has just opened the world in a way where we all are very close, and connected socially. So I want to talk about my generation, maybe grow that, and some day that will be the mass (content).”