EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Anand on Pathaan defeating boycott gang: Achi picture banaoge to sab toot toot ke aayenge

Pathaan as we have always said is not just a film but an emotion that has touched the hearts of many. Shah Rukh Khan has returned to the silver screens after almost 4 years and for the fans, it is nothing less than a celebration. Well, Pathaan has not only been breaking box office records but it has also been garnering praise from many celebrities from Bollywood. Several pictures and videos from theatres of various states have gone viral and those are proof of the fact that how much fans are enjoying watching the SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer. The director of the film Siddharth Anand recently sat with Pinkvilla and in an exclusive chat opened up about breaking box office records and defeating the boycott gang.

During the interview, Siddharth Anand spoke about the criticism Pathaan faced before its release and the controversies it invited. When asked, after the massive success of the film post its release, how does he view that aspect which was happening prior to the release and the euphoria that the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham film created after the release? The director replied, “So in a way I think we have been able to break that boycott mould. Everyone is scared ki yaar ye log boycott bolenge to log aayenge nahi dekhne ke liye. So wo dar to rehta hai. You know social media is something which is very powerful. People read a lot, people follow it a lot and believe it. So Pathaan has broken that myth. Achi picture banaoge to sab toot toot ke aayenge. Ek video dekha tha maine ki log truck se nikal rahe the jane ke liye. So you know ek sapna hota hai ek director ka ki meri picture truck bhar ke log aayenge dekhne ke liye. To humara sapna pura ho gaya. Video dekh ke bahut acha soya.”

Siddharth Anand on Pathaan breaking every box office record

We all know that Pathaan has been creating history and has been breaking box office records with each passing day. When asked how this makes him feel, Siddharth Anand replied, “It's something that hasn’t really sunk in. But, every morning you wake up and see another record you have smashed and I just hope that I am still not sleeping. I pinch myself that it's not a dream.”