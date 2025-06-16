Will SUGA have military discharge ceremony like RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook? All we know about BTS reunion

BTS member SUGA is all set to complete his mandatory military duty on June 21, making him the seventh and final one from the group to do so. Following this, the rapper will not have to return for his alternative work, which was awarded to him as part of the social service enlistment arm of ROK military enlistment laws. A Military Manpower Administration exam resulted in this type of service, which would entail 21 months of work in areas like welfare centers, community service centers, or post offices.

Advertisement

SUGA’s alternative service

BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook served as active duty soldiers in the military, having to enlist for 18 months. Meanwhile, the second oldest, SUGA, received a grade 4 in his physical exam, which is held before his military enlistment. It meant he had to opt for an alternative service. It is believed that the level was given owing to his shoulder injury, for which the rapper has previously undergone surgery, even taking a break from official promotions.

Post his discharge, it is said that the singer will reunite with his bandmates. A livestream is expected from the seven, which J-Hope has previously hinted at via an undisclosed Killin’ It Girl promotional schedule planned for June 21. It is likely that no separate discharge ceremony will be held for the Daechwita singer, and he will only stop logging in to his workplace where he had been assigned to work for the past 1 year and 9 months.

Advertisement

Most recently, all members of the group were present in the audience on their debut anniversary concert of J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour. It came to an end with final encore concerts on June 13 and 14 in Goyang, attended by over 50,000 BTS ARMY from around the globe. SUGA cheerfully waved at his fans when the camera panned to the members in the audience, alongside fellow bandmates.

It marked the Haegeum singer’s first public outing with the group since his enlistment on September 22, 2023, as well as his electric scooter DUI case, which happened on August 6, 2024. While he had been very lowkey ever since entering his military phase, SUGA went absolutely silent post the latter.

BTS is expected to release a new album, as well as go on a world tour following the group’s reunion on June 21, Saturday.

ALSO READ: What's next for BTS after June military discharge? From HYYH album to world tour and solo projects, all you need to know