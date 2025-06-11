EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kajol says she turned down Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster film: ‘I have done very well without them’

Kajol is considered among the finest Indian actresses. She is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Maa, a mythological horror film bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Kumar Mangat Pathak. While the actress is currently on a promotional spree, she shared that she turned down many movies, which later emerged as huge blockbusters.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol was asked how challenging it is for her to say ‘No’ to any project and if there are movies she turned down, which became big hits. Replying to the same, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress mentioned that it doesn't even take a blink for her, and she doesn't bother much before saying no to anything she doesn't like.

Known for her lively nature and cheerful personality, Kajol revealed that 3 Idiots was one such movie. She said, “Lots of times, Prime example is 3 Idiots (laughs).” The DDLJ actress further added that she didn't regret losing those movies. “I feel that those films were theirs, you know, jaise bolte hain na jiska likha hua hai usko hi milta hai..toh, I think that I have done very well for myself without them,” concluded Kajol.

Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced Kajol in 3 Idiots

For the unversed, 3 Idiots is among the landmark movies of Indian cinema. Kareena Kapoor Khan later played the role that Kajol rejected. The movie had Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Boman Irani playing the key roles. It was the first Indian movie to score over Rs 300 crore net mark at the domestic box office.

Talking about Kajol, her upcoming movie Maa is slated to hit the big screens on June 27, 2025. It is marketed as a part of the Shaitaan Universe and has chances to have a connection with the Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan movie in its plot. Maa is directed by Vishal Furia, and it is set to unleash Kajol in a never-seen-before avatar.

The trailer received a positive reception. Now, all eyes are on the word-of-mouth. If the content clicks, it will join the recent successful mid-sized ventures- Raid 2, Kesari Chapter 2, and Jaat.

