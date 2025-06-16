Vishnu Manchu reveals if Dhee sequel is still in works: ‘If I get the script, I will shoot next day’ — EXCLUSIVE

Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa is slated to hit theaters on June 27, 2025. Ahead of its release, the actor appeared in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, dropping details about the sequel to his iconic film Dhee.

Speaking at the interview, Vishnu reflected on his upcoming ventures and said, “I haven’t thought about any projects after Kannappa. There is a period film that is set in 1947, and we want to pull it off.”

Highlighting how he isn’t concerned with anything besides Kannappa, the actor continued on the sequel of Dhee. He said, “The director and I have been trying to get together. I would do that film within a heartbeat, but I just hope one day they will come up with a script.”

“Ultimately, the script is the winner; everything goes with the script. If I get the script, I will go to shoot the next very day morning,” he added.

For those unaware, Dhee (also spelt as Dee) is a Telugu-language film which was released in 2007. The action comedy venture directed by Srinu Vaitla had Vishnu Manchu and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles.

The flick features the tale of a happy-go-lucky guy who always gets into trouble. Owing to his personality, his father gets him a job under a local mafia leader as his accountant.

However, he falls in love with the don’s sister, who herself is under threat from a rival gang. Whether his love story progresses and manages to save the girl forms the rest of the story.

Moving forward, the actor’s next movie, Kannappa, is a fantasy film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. Based on the legend of Kannappa from Hindu mythology, the story narrates the tale of a non-believer man’s transition in life to become one of the most ardent devotees of lord Shiva.

With Vishnu as the title character, the movie has actors like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal in cameo appearances. Apart from them, the ensemble cast consists of Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, and more.

