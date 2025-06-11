EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Kajol reveals climax details of Maa: 'Ajay Devgn did shoot parts of action'

Bollywood beauty Kajol is one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry. She has given many hits and won hearts with her impeccable performances. And now, she is gearing up for a grand comeback with her upcoming film Maa. Produced by Ajay Devgn, the diva will be seen in the powerful role of a mother. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up on the climax of the film and revealed Ajay’s involvement with the movie.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol was asked about a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Maa, where Ajay Devgn is seen directing her in what appears to be a climax scene. She was also asked how creatively involved he was in the film.

The Dilwale actress shared, “Yeah, it's probably the climax. Short parts of the climax. Creatively, yes, of course. He's the producer. So he sat down on the script and he's been part of the whole process of the film. But, Vishal is definitely the director of the film, no two ways about it.”

Kajol added, “But yes, the parts of the action were shot. Ajay did shoot parts of the action for the climax and all that. And of course, there's the VFX also, which is a completely different ball game altogether. I think you don't realize how big a deal sitting down on the VFX is till you're part of that world. And Ajay is very much obsessed with it.”

Catch the full interview below

The story of Maa revolves around Kajol who battles supernatural powers to save her daughter. She will be seen in an intense and powerful role in the film that features a dramatic clash between divine strength and dark forces.

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, Maa is penned by Saiwyn Quadras and presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

The film, which is all set to release on June 27, also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma.

