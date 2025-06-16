Eric Dane LOSES Motor Functioning of Right Arm Amid ALS Diagnosis, Gets Teary-Eyed Talking About Future: 'I'm Fighting...'

Eric Dane got emotional over his ALS Diagnosis. The Grey’s Anatomy star revealed that he has only one arm functioning while getting teary-eyed in an interview with Good Morning America. The actor shared that he went from doctor to doctor to get correctly diagnosed after feeling numbness in his arm.

The Euphoria star stated that he began to experience the symptoms almost a year ago, making him think that his hand was just fatigued.

As for ALS, it is a disease that breaks down the nerves in the body, weakens muscles, and causes paralysis.

Eric Dane reflects on his ALS diagnosis

While speaking to Diane Sawyer in an interview for the media portal, Dane recalled feeling his right arm getting weaker. He said, “My left side is functioning; my right side has completely stopped working.” The actor added, “I feel like maybe a couple more months and I won’t have my left hand either. It’s sobering.”

When he first experienced the symptoms, the actor revealed that he did not think of it as much at that time.

“I thought maybe I’d been texting too much or my hand was fatigued, but a few weeks later I noticed it got a little worse. So I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist. I went and saw a neurologist and the neurologist sent me to another neurologist and said, ‘This is way above my pay grade,’” he explained.

Dane claimed that he would never forget the three letters that the doctors told him, referring to his ALS diagnosis. The actor stated, “I’m fighting as much as I can. There’s so much about it that’s out of my control.”

Moreover, the actor who portrayed the role of Mark Sloane in Grey’s Anatomy credited his wife, Rebecca Gayheart for standing strong beside him. He claimed that following the diagnosis, his wife became a better friend to him, and they together have gotten better at parenting.

Dane said, “She is probably my biggest champion and my most stalwart supporter, and I lean on her.”

Despite the diagnosis, Eric Dane is set to return to the screens in Euphoria season 3.

