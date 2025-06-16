Alyssa Santos reveals having ‘fun’ with BTS’ J-Hope for Killin’ It Girl: ‘Overwhelmed by all…’

J-Hope is back with his third single following the success of Sweet Dreams and MONA LISA. Killin’ It Girl dropped on June 13 and features GloRilla on the track. Celebrating BTS’ 12th debut anniversary on the same day, the song was his gift to the fans who have been waiting for more content from the singer. Now, his leading lady in the music video, dancer Alyssa Santos, has shared her experience working with the skilled rapper and dancer.

More than the song itself, the BTS ARMY has been excited about J-Hope’s bare abs that were revealed for the first time in the music video as he roams buttonless, spritzing his charm on the viewers. His sizzling dance moves, a first for the singer himself, have incited wild reactions from his fandom, who have never seen this side of him before.

Alyssa Santos thanks BTS' J-Hope and crew

In a new update shared on Alyssa Santos’ Instagram, she writes, “Killin It Girl Choreography Version out now <3 I am so incredibly honored. I don’t think words can even do it justice right now. Thank you thank you THANK YOU”. She goes on to say thank you to the choreographers, Sienna Lalau, Todd Williamson and others, as well as the team of dancers who supported J-Hope on this journey alongside her, and finally the stylist.

She definitely kept the best for the last, with a sweet shoutout to J-Hope next, “And to @uarmyhope, I think it’s safe to say we killed it. I’ve had so much fun dancing with you! Thank you. And thank you Army! I am overwhelmed by all of the love. I know I’m new here so thank you for making me feel so welcomed into your world. I appreciate you all.” She ended it with words of gratitude towards the fans of the group.

The music video for the track has managed to grab 10 million views within 3 days of its release and has been receiving a lot of attention thanks to its catchy beats, as well as unbelievably amazing dance moves.

