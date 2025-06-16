Gwyneth Paltrow is Staying By Chris Martin's Side Amid His Split From Dakota Johnson, Check Out Heartwarming Father's Day Wish

Gwyneth Paltrow wished ex-husband Chris Martin a happy father’s day in her new post. The actress, who shares her two kids, Apple and Moses, with the Coldplay band singer, dropped an adorable video of the Yellow crooner dancing with their daughter.

The unseen moment between the father-daughter duo is stealing hearts on the internet, with the fans swooning over the clip.

In addition to the video, the Marvel star also shared a few images of her ex-husband with her children, where one of them had the family sitting together at the dinner table.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Father’s Day post for Chris Martin and other important men in her life

The Iron Man actress went on to begin her Father’s Day post with the picture of Brad Falchuk and her kids standing on either side of her husband. In the second photo of the post, Paltrow shared a throwback picture of herself and her father from her yearbook.

In one of the pictures ahead, Chris Martin is seen joining his kids and ex-wife for a happy picture. The one slide that caught the audience’s attention was the video of the musician dancing with Apple, as both of them twinned in a black ensemble.

Meanwhile, the actress also paid tribute to Jerry Seinfeld by dropping a picture of herself hugging the sitcom star. Additionally, Robert Downey Jr. was also mentioned in Gwyneth’s Father’s Day post.

The actor and Paltrow starred alongside each other in multiple Marvel movies, including the three Iron Man movies.

The Marty Supreme star shared a throwback picture of herself and Downey Jr. from one of the Marvel events. As for the caption for the post, the actress wrote, “To the fathers who’ve shaped my life and our family—kept us steady, made us laugh, and shown up endlessly with so much heart. Happy Father’s Day.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were married for 13 years, from 2003-2016. Following their split, she went on to tie the knot with Brad Falchuk in 2018. The musician later dated the actress Dakota Johnson for 8 years. However, as per the recent reports, the couple has split up.

