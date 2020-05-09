EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah being readied for a digital release?

We hear that the makers are trying to put Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah on the digital platform now. Here's what we know.

delivered last year at the box office with Marjaavaan and similarly, Kiara Advani struck gold in 2019 with both Kabir Singh and Good Newwz raking in huge moolah at the ticket counters. The two rumoured lovebirds will be seen romancing each other in 's next production venture Shershaah.

The film that is a biopic on the life of Kargil martyr and braveheart Vikram Batra is completely ready and in place. The makers wanted to release the film on July 3, 2020, four days before the Param Vir Chakra awardee's death anniversary to commemorate and celebrate his valour. But with the Coronavirus outbreak in the country causing the industry to come to a major standstill, a plan of release for films is very unclear.

And we hear that the makers are trying to put Shershaah on the digital platform now. A source shares, "Dharma has been in talks with Netflix to sell their smaller budget ventures to them for a web premiere. They have already sold off Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena and now, they are in advanced discussed with the OTT platform for the Sidharth-Kiara film as well. There's no hope of people returning to theatres in a few months from now, because of the fear psychosis the situation has called for. So it seemed more practical for the production house to put out a film like Shershaah that has been mounted on a moderate budget online." We contacted the film team but the spokesperson denied the news.

Previously too, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had launched Drive on the same platform last year. The film opened to negative reviews and was panned by critics and audiences alike. Even Ghost Stories, a joint venture by four filmmakers, couldn't find a unanimous thumbs up from the viewers. Hopefully, Shershaah and Gunjan Saxena will change that for the banner.

