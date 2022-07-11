EXCLUSIVE: Sonam Kapoor to have grand baby shower on 17th July; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt on the guestlist

Anil Kapoor & Sunita Kapoor are on cloud nine as their adorable daughter Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had a baby shower with her close friends in London in June end. And, as we reported earlier today, Sonam Kapoor's parents Anil Kapoor & Sunita Kapoor will host a grand baby shower at Sonam's maasi Kavita Singh’s bungalow in Bandstand Bandra named Rockdale.

A source close to Kapoors told us that the excited parents will host a baby shower for daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the coming weekend. It is going to be a star-studded affair and the who's who of Bollywood will be in attendance. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah who are a family, Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Natasha Dalal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, Masaba Gupta, Rani Mukherji are also confirmed to arrive for the function.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding was one the biggest Bollywood weddings in 2018 and since the Padman actress is soon going to embrace motherhood, we are extremely exhilarated to witness Sonam's baby shower with her family.

Moreover, the excitement to see all the stars from Bollywood be a part of the celebration, all under one roof, is surely off the charts!



