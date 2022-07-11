EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor to host a Bohemian-themed baby shower for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is pregnant with her first child and we have been loving her chic maternity style. The diva to have a grand baby shower hosted for her at her maasi Kavita Singh’s bungalow Rockdale at Bandra. It is the same location where Sonam and Anand Ahuja had gotten married.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is in the final leg of her third trimester of pregnancy is back at her parents' house. And the excitement in the Kapoor family is on another level. Sonam Kapoor's close friends and family are busy prepping for the Bohemian-themed baby shower. The mom-to-be has been on the go, doing maternity shoots, going shopping with her sister Rhea Kapoor and yes, Kapoors are planning a big, extravagant baby shower for the mom-to-be. We are excited to see all the Bollywood stars showering their love on soon-to-be mom Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

While Sonam is indeed having a gala time in her maternity phase, in an interview with Vogue India, she did talk about the challenges she's facing due to the pregnancy. She opened up about the changes her body is undergoing and said, "No one warns you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations. I can't sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I'm sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed".

