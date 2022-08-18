EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu on profit-sharing deal for movies: Can I be sure the figures shared are trustable?

Taapsee Pannu is a prolific actress and has been part of many iconic films like Pink, Badla, Judwaa 2, Thappad and more. Taapsee and her co-star Pavail Gulati gear up for the release of their much awaited film Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap this week. The trio answered many brewing questions related to them and their film. Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu are among the very few artists in the Bollywood industry who never shy away from taking a political stance or sharing a controversial opinion when they are asked to. In their recent interview with Pinkvilla, they talked about the need for transparency in box office, pay parity and thoughts on how profit-sharing deals can help make movies feasible.

In an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad on Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu were asked about star system and the system of judging the potential of a star based on their film has been received on OTT. Anurag Kashyap said, "I have a problem with star system from the very beginning. Marvel launches not so known actors in their movies and everyone gets a fair chance. The bigger the film, the lesser known the actors. In Titanic, Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet were arthouse actors. Actors of Avatar were arthouse actors too. In our case, it is different. The bigger the film, the bigger the actor. The load of the film increases. People should be given money as per the worth of the money they generate. There should be kind of a parity there. If there is transparency and actors start taking backend, budgets will reduce on its own. We don't have transparency in the industry. Show me two people who share the same box office figures. There are 15 box office figures floating for every movie. From India, I can log into China and I can get minute to minute updates on the collections of the film. This system is everywhere except India. When that system is started, we can convince more actors to take the backend of their film. The health of the industry will improve on its own. Since we don't have that, actors charge based on the star system and predictions of their films are based on the star system too"

Taapsee Pannu agreed and said that she had done two films on backend deal and they were in Telugu. She said, "They were high concept films, made money and I got my share. Since they were my friends, I could expect transparency. I am more than happy to get a backend deal. I like it like that because if I am headlining a film, I wish to reap the benefits of the profits too. But can I be sure that the figures shared a trustable? I am not sure."

Dobaaraa is a mystery drama film, which is an official remake of of the Spanish film Mirage. The film spearheaded by Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati is slated to release on 19th August, 2022, in theatres. The screenings of the film have begun to be conducted and the film has been receiving a lot of love from the industry.

Also read: Dobaaraa Trailer: Taapsee Pannu starrer timeless thriller to show the most mind-bending theories of time