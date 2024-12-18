EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan has 'hard dad guilt' as he can't spend enough time with daughter Lara: 'I reach home and I am like...'

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter Lara on June 3, 2024. While the actor makes sure to spend all his leisure time with his time, his work commitments don’t let him enjoy enough moments with his little one. Hence, during a chat with Pinkvilla, he spoke about having dad guilt for not being able to spend enough time with the baby girl. He added it bothers him thinking he didn’t see or carry her that day.

In the latest episode of Pinkvilla Masterclass, Varun Dhawan was joined by director Atlee along with Murad Khetani and Kalees for a fun chat about their upcoming movie, Baby John. During the conversation, the host inquired of the Bhediya actor about being a daddy to his daughter Lara. This is when Varun admitted having “hard dad guilt.”

He stated that people talk about mom guilt, but he also feels terrible because he keeps missing certain things his daughter is doing. The actor further spoke about his busy schedule, which involves waking up at 4:00 in the morning, wrapping work commitments, making media appearances, doing interviews, and promoting his films, among many other things.

Watch the full interview below:

Hence, whenever he gets time, he runs home to see his wife, Natasha Dalal, and their daughter, Lara. He expressed, “I literally don't have a second. It’s very strange and I've never felt like this. I've never felt this kind of love in my life. I've never felt this kind of missing like I have. Maybe when I was very young, my parents left me and they went somewhere; maybe I missed them that badly. But right now, the way I'm missing her is strange; it's very strange to me because I've never felt this feeling before.”

The Student of the Year debutant further stated that he doesn’t know how to reason with himself because men are always like, ‘We have to be strong.’ But suddenly, the paternal emotions are coming into him, which is wrecking him. “At night, when I reach home and I'm like, ‘I didn't see her only today; I didn't carry her and that really buggers you up then a little bit.” But when he discussed this feeling with Atlee, he told him, “This is just the beginning.”

Varun Dhawan’s Baby John is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2024.

