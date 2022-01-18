EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan & Nitesh Tiwari's next on floors in April; Janhvi Kapoor & 2 more being considered

The social media was recently flooded with the reports of Varun Dhawan and Nitesh Tiwari’s next film going on floors in the month of February 2022. There have also been ample speculations around the female lead of the film, with some reports stating that Janhvi Kapoor has come on board the Sajid Nadiadwala production, while some others informing that Kiara Advani will be stepping in place of Janhvi.

However, Pinkvilla has now exclusively learnt that the female lead of Varun and Nitesh’s untitled project is yet undecided. “The talks are on with as many as three names from the industry,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that all the paperwork will be done in a fortnight as announcement of the film is on the way very soon. Janhvi Kapoor is the frontrunner at the moment to bag the female lead.

“Kiara Advani is doing another film for Sajid Nadiadwala, which goes on the floors in the month of February. It’s a romantic film with Kartik Aaryan in the lead that’s directed by Sameer Vidwans,” the source added. While reports suggested that the Nitesh Tiwari film will go on floors in February, we can confirm that the film begins only in April. It marks the reunion of Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari after Chhichhore, which was bestowed with a National Award recently.

“It’s a great subject and all the stakeholders are excited to take it on floors. The prep work is going on in full swing. Acting and script reading workshops too will happen in March, just a month before taking the film on floors,” the source concluded. This would mark the first collaboration of Varun with Nitesh, whereas his third with Sajid Nadiadwala after Dishoom and Judwaa 2. The two are discussing another film, which might take off after this yet untitled project. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

