EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan reunites with Sajid Nadiadwala for an actioner titled Sanki

MD: After the super successful Judwaa 2, which also is Varun's highest solo grosser till date, the actor-filmmaker duo are now teaming up for another masala film

For the longest time, one was wondering why was not announcing his next slate of films. The wait has finally ended and the actor has locked not one but three films next. The latest on the list is a big film with Sajid Nadiadwala.

A source tells us, "Sajid and Varun had teamed up for Judwaa 2 which also turned out to be Varun's highest grossing solo film ever. Now, after three years, they have decided to reunite one more time. It's a masala action film in the space that Varun already specialises in. It's titled Sanki and Rajat Arora is scripting the film right now. When the film was being locked, Sajid offered it to Varun who loved it and gave it a go ahead. The deal is signed and Varun will also undergo a two month prep for the film before it begins."

Another source tells us that the Sajid-Varun reunion has been in the pipeline for sometime now. "The actor and filmmaker were planning to do a film together but they weren't getting the right script. Sanki fits the bill perfectly and it's going to be a well-mounted commercial actioner. Nadiadwala had the rights to the title too and they decided to use it for this movie." With that, Varun has locked four films that he would be seen in. He has signed Raj Mehta's next bankrolled by which he begins first, and then he will decide which film to start next. He has Amar Kaushik's Bhediya, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Sanki with Sajid Nadiadwala in his kitty. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis but the schedule for the same has not been finalised yet.

