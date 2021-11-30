EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama back on track; To roll by 2022 end

A few months ago it was speculated that The Immortal Ashwatthama has been shelved because of budget issues. However, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that this action-based superhero film set in modern times isn’t shelved, but has only been delayed. Considering the Covid-19 situation, its impact on the theatres and the industry, the makers wanted to re-analyse the budget of the film, including the portion dedicated to the VFX for the movie. We now have a new update on this exciting project.

We have learnt that this Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer film is back on track. “Director Aditya Dhar has started getting his team back together, and the pre-production work has begun again. A large team of concept artists are working on the film, while Aditya and his team will revisit some of the international locations again in sometime for finalising them. The makers plan to take the film on the floors by 2022 end,” informs a source close to the development. Interestingly, Suniel Shetty and Jaideep Ahlawat were in talks to play important characters in this Ronnie Screwvala backed film.

First posters of The Immortal Ashwatthama were unveiled in January this year. “Raising the bar higher for the superhero genre not only in India but across the world, this film is a high-concept visual spectacle in the making. From the team that brought to you URI The Surgical Strike, presenting @vickykaushal09 in and as #TheImmortalAshwatthama,” Aditya had written on Instagram.

Furthermore, Vicky is presently in the news for his wedding with Katrina Kaif, which is scheduled to happen on December 9 in Rajasthan. Reportedly, the nuptials will be followed by a reception in Mumbai.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif to shoot for THIS film from December 15 after marriage with Vicky Kaushal; Read Deets