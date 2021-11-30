EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif to shoot for THIS film from December 15 after marriage with Vicky Kaushal; Read Deets

A lot is being written about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, which is scheduled to happen on December 9 in Rajasthan. The preparations are going on in full swing, and Pinkvilla had recently reported that Vicky’s director Shashank Khaitan is the first confirmed guest at the do. It is also speculated that after the Rajasthan event, the couple might host a reception in Mumbai for friends who couldn’t attend the wedding, and for the press as well. We now have a new update on this much publicised nuptials.

We have learnt that soon after her wedding, Katrina will start shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is being produced by Ramesh Taurani. “Merry Christmas is scheduled to go on the floors from December 15 in Mumbai, and Katrina has confirmed her dates to the makers. She and Vijay both will be a part of this portion, which will be followed by an outdoor schedule at a later date. Katrina is a thorough professional, and Merry Christmas is also an important priority for her,” informs a source close to the development.

Reportedly, Vicky was also spotted at Katrina’s residence on Monday. Apparently, they will have a court marriage this week before tying the knot in Rajasthan next week.

Meanwhile, this is officially the wedding season in B-town now. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently got married in Chandigarh. Ankita Lokhande too is tying the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain next month. Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani got married to Poonam Preet Bhatia this week, while Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are also tying the knot today.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to have a Mumbai reception for industry friends after the wedding?