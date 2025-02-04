In 2024, Pinkvilla took the social media by storm by informing all our readers that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has pulled off a casting coup by bringing together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal for his next titled Love and War. Soon after, the film went on floors in Mumbai, and the maverick, SLB has been silently shooting for the film at confined locations. While the romantic actioner is gearing up for an Eid 2026 release, Vicky Kaushal in an exclusive Masterclass with Pinkvilla, opened up about the experience of working on the tentpole saga.

The actor confirmed that his next after Chhaava on the big screen will be Love And War. “I think everyone would understand when every actor says that it’s a dream to be in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. And he is truly a master, and a genius at work. To see him working, he is really somebody who has such mastery over what he does. His films are always special, his films are always unique – the world he creates, the dynamics he creates between characters is amazing. There is so much to learn from him,” said Vicky.

While Chhaava is on the verge of release, Vicky insists that it has been a comforting journey with Ranbir and Alia on Love And War. “We have just started working on the film. I have great comfort in working with Ranbir and Alia, this is my second film with both after Sanju and Raazi. They are very easy actors, incredibly talented. So, it’s fun on the sets. I can’t reveal anything on the film, but I am looking forward to Chhaava and Love and War,” he concluded.

Watch this exclusive interaction with Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar below as the duo discussed their Valentines Day epic – Chhaava, and gave an insight to what they have to offer in the years to come by.

