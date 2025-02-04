Over the last one year, Imtiaz Ali has redeemed himself on the digital world by tasting success on OTT with Chamkila as also with the re-releases like Rockstar, Laila Majnu and Tamasha. Ever since then, there has been a constant demand from the cinephiles to know on the upcoming projects of Imtiaz Ali. Pinkvilla recently reported that Imtiaz Ali is making a romantic comedy titled Idiots of Istanbul with Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri. And now, we have exclusively learnt that before Idiots of Istanbul, Imtiaz Ali will be directing Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah in a period love story.

According to sources close to the development, Imtiaz Ali is aiming to take his next on floors by Summer 2025. “The casting is presently under way. While the male cast is locked in the form of Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah, the casting for the female counterpart is currently in progress. Imtiaz is looking to cast 3 actresses from different generation for this yet to be titled period love story,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the film will be a period love story but with a contemporary touch in it. “Imtiaz has cracked a tale that merges contemporary elements with the period world, and is excited to embark on a journey of discovery with his next,” the source added.

Imtiaz Ali’s next will be making it to the big screen in 2026, and the maker is aiming at the Valentines Day weekend, if he gets the cast to roll with the film by May 2025. “The idea is to cast actresses apt to bring Imtiaz Ali’s vision to the big screen. The filmmaker is looking to attempt something he has never done before,” the source concluded.

After calling it a wrap on the yet untitled romantic saga, Ali moves on to Idiots of Istanbul by early 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!