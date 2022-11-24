EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal shows his massy and never-seen-before avatar in the song Bijli from Govinda Naam Mera

Vicky Kaushal , Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. The makers launched the trailer recently at an event and got the audience quite excited about it. The Shashank Khaitan directorial is one of the most awaited films of this year. On Friday, the team will unveil the first song titled Bijli which will star Vicky and Kiara . The teaser was released recently and fans can’t stop gushing over the duo’s chemistry.

The audience has often seen Vicky in intense roles. This is probably the first time that people will see him in a masala entertainer. Even the song Bijli features a quite different Vicky. Going by the teaser, Vicky’s look is all about a massy hero. Pinkvilla got an exclusive glimpse of his look from the song and it is simply unmissable. He has donned a never-seen-before avatar in the song.

Speaking about his first ever massy song, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan revealed that choreographer Ganesh Acharya has brought out the best in him. Vicky, who is playing the role of a choreographer in the film, has flaunted his dance moves in the song. Khaitan told Pinkvilla, “I am extremely excited for the world to see this shade of Vicky. He is a super dancer and his expressions are amazing. Ganesh Masterjee has brought out the best in him.”

‘People will love Vicky Kaushal in the film’

Further, Shashank stated, “Vicky in his young career has already cemented himself as a class performer. Having known him for years, I knew of his comic side and am so glad I got to work with him on Govinda Naam Mera. I am sure the people will love him in the movie.”