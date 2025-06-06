Inside Photos: Naga Chaitanya dances at his half-brother Akhil Akkineni’s Baarat in Hyderabad ahead of wedding with Zainab

Naga Chaitanya and his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, are actively involved in the wedding celebrations of Akhil Akkineni with Zainad Ravdjee. The first photos of Chay dancing his heart out at Akhil Akkineni’s Baarat are out. Clad in a traditional kurta, Naga Chaitanya can be seen dancing joyously to the beats of the dhol, alongside other guests.

Akhil Akkineni is all set to marry Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, 2025. With a small guest list, the wedding is expected to be a grand affair. Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni personally invited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Naga Chaitanya dances at half-brother, Akhil Akkineni's Baarat

Akhil and Zainab Engagement

Akhil and Zainab got engaged in a private ceremony on November 26, 2024, at the Akkineni family residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Sharing the news on Instagram, Akhil wrote, "Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged."

Akhil Akkineni, the younger son of famous Telugu actors Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, is going to marry Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, 2025. The wedding will be held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which holds a special place for the Akkineni family as it was established by Akhil's grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and was also the venue for Naga Chaitanya's wedding with Sobhita.

Who is Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab is well-known for her abstract paintings and custom fragrances. She comes from a well-off business family; her father, Zulfi Ravdjee, is a successful industrialist, and her brother, Zain Ravdjee, runs a renewable energy company. Akhil and Zainab got engaged on November 26, 2024, during a small ceremony at Akkineni's home.

