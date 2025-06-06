Top Advance Bookings At Major National Chains For Opening Day In 2025: Housefull 5 secures 3rd spot among Bollywood movies with 94,750 tickets

The advance bookings for Housefull 5 have wrapped up for its opening day, and the numbers are in. The Akshay Kumar fronted comic caper has sold 94,750 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis. This places Housefull 5 as the third highest-selling Bollywood film in advance bookings for 2025, trailing behind Chhaava (223,000 tickets) and Sikandar (143,000 tickets).

However, these figures are, at best, mediocre for a franchise known for its mass appeal and star-studded cast. Fans and trade analysts expected much stronger advance numbers, given the brand value of the Housefull series.

Other Bollywood releases like Raid 2 (86,000 tickets), Sky Force (52,000 tickets), and Badass Ravikumar (47,500 tickets) are behind Housefull 5, but the gap isn’t as wide as one would hope for a film of this scale. Films like Kesari 2 (33,000 tickets), Emergency (27,000 tickets) and Jaat (20,000 tickets) round out the list.

We had reported that Raid 2 sold 93,000 tickets in top national chains for the opening day in our listicle. To clarify, Raid 2 had sold 93,000 tickets by morning of the day of release. At midnight, the total ticket sales were 86,000.

The Top Advance Bookings In Major National Chains For The Opening Day In 2025 Are As Under (Bollywood Movies)

1. Chhaava - 223,000 tickets

2. Sikandar - 143,000 tickets

3. Housefull 5 - 94,750 tickets

4. Raid 2 - 86,000 tickets

5. Sky Force - 52,000 tickets

6. Badass Ravikumar - 47,500 tickets (Rs 99)

7. Kesari 2 - 33,000 tickets

8. Bhool Chuk Maaf - 30,000 tickets

9. Emergency - 26,000 tickets (Rs 99)

10. Jaat - 20,000 tickets

Outside the top national chains, Housefull 5 has performed better, especially in single-screen theaters and smaller centers. However, even these numbers are also not as impressive as they should be for a franchise that thrives on family audiences.

The film’s advance bookings for the weekend show a ray of hope. Families, eager to enjoy a light-hearted comedy during the festive holiday, have driven relatively stronger ticket sales for Saturday and Sunday. This could give the film a much-needed boost over the opening weekend.

Financially, Housefull 5 is in a decent spot before its theatrical release. The makers have already recovered 60 percent of the film’s budget through non-theatrical revenues, such as satellite, digital, and music rights. For Housefull 5 to be declared a hit, it needs to aim high at the ticket counters. It must net atleast over Rs 200 crore in India and gross over Rs 325 crore worldwide to be in contention to get a hit tag. Given the franchise’s track record, this target is achievable but will depend heavily on positive word-of-mouth and sustained footfalls over the festive period.

The Housefull series has always been a crowd-pleaser, banking on its mix of humor, star power, and family-friendly entertainment. But with only 94,750 advance tickets sold in top chains for the opening day, the film hasn’t generated the buzz it needed. If Housefull 5 delivers on laughs and entertainment, it could overcome this average start. For now, all eyes are on its opening day performance and how it holds up over the crucial festive weekend.

Have you booked your tickets for Housefull 5 yet? If yes, are you watching Housefull 5A or Housefull 5B?

Disclaimer: The numbers were updated from 90,000 after the final update came. 75,750 PVRInox and 19,000 Cinepolis

