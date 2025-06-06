Min Hee Jin's plans of using HYBE's 'dirty secret' and media play to steal NewJeans gets exposed via alleged new evidence

Min Hee Jin, the former CEO of ADOR, is facing legal challenges due to allegations that she damaged the reputation of HYBE and its associated groups, including ILLIT and LE SSERAFIM. Recently, details emerged regarding her alleged media play and attempts at leveraging the agency's secrets to gain full ownership of NewJeans. This new information was disclosed by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho on June 5, who also presented alleged evidence to substantiate his claims.

Min Hee Jin's plans on becoming ADOR's major shareholder

On June 5, Lee Jin Ho made the allegations against Min Hee Jin through a YouTube live broadcast. He presented screenshots of KakaoTalk message exchange between Min Hee Jin and former ADOR vice representative Lee. The texts included Lee revealing that they were on the verge of securing an investor "capable of investing on the scale of trillions of won."

With 800 million KRW (590.3 million USD), they could "strike a deal with HYBE", offering them Min Hee Jin's previously invested shares in exchange for ADOR shares. In that way, they would be able to secure exclusive rights over NewJeans. However, Min Hee Jin was of the opinion that only becoming ADOR's major shareholder would not make HYBE give up NewJeans and thus, they needed something more.

Min Hee Jin's plans of leveraging HYBE's inside information and media play

As per Min Hee Jin's messages, she planned on using HYBE's "dirty secret or a bizarre condition that forces them to negotiate." She suggested that gathering and spreading negative information about ILLIT or HYBE public could "accelerate the decision on whether ADOR will be sold." She believed that keeping the discussion internal might lead to unfavorable arrangements for ADOR's new ownership, without them having a say in the matter.

"If the conversation only happens quietly inside, we’ll end up being sold. We won’t be able to take the lead," the KakaoTalk texts read. By making HYBE's concealed information public, Min Hee Jin hoped to gain leverage and take control of the situation. Additionally, Lee advised the former ADOR CEO to arrange strategic meetings with media outlets to generate positive coverage for NewJeans and simultaneous criticism regarding HYBE.

