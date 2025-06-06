The Bold and the Beautiful June 5 Episode Recap: Luna’s Return Fears Ridge; Details Inside

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Finn assuring Steffy that he will not let Luna ruin their lives. He affirms that he will never accept his daughter after all the bad deeds she has pulled off.

As the couple is having the talk, Ridge enters the cliff house worried. He informs Steffy and Finn about Luna and Electra’s showdown while also revealing that Sheila took Electra’s side.

Ridge goes on to tell that he fears for his daughter and Finn, but the duo assures him that they will be fine and aware of both Luna and Sheila.

Ridge asks them to increase the security, as he was not convinced that their love could drive both Sheila and Luna away.

On the other hand, Deacon is worried after knowing that Luna was going behind Steffy's back. Before he could say anything, Sheila interrupts and tells him that she is not plotting with her granddaughter. However much she dislikes Steffy, she would not harm her, knowing that she is her beloved son’s wife.

Sheila revealed to Deacon Luna’s manipulation and plans of killing Steffy. Deacon begins to panic but takes a promise from Sheila that she won’t get along with Luna in her evil tricks at any cost.

Meanwhile, Luna meets with a dealer and buys a gun. She claims that it is for her security purposes. When the dealer leaves, Luna sits down at the computer and looks up articles featuring Finn and Steffy.

She also promises herself that Steffy won’t live longer. Luna recalls all of her arguments with the latter. Her insults, taunts, and all the times she dismissed her. A riled-up Luna takes the gun and heads out.