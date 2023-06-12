EXCLUSIVE: Arshad Warsi on being asked about season 3 of Asur, 'It would be foolish to not make Asur 3'

Asur 2, directed by Oni Sen, created by Gaurav Shukla and starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti among others is running successfully on Jio Cinema. Asur 2 is the sequel to Asur, which got unanimous acclaim from critics and audiences alike, when it released. The actors of Asur 2 namely Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Gaurav Arora and Meiyang Chang graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs where they discussed their show Asur 2 in length, apart from talking about the evolution of content over the years, advent of OTT and the kind of roles they are being offered now, post Asur 2.

Arshad Warsi Shares What Got Him Onboard For Asur

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, the actors of Asur 2 were asked about what was the thing that convinced them to be a part of the show Asur. Arshad Warsi said that when he heard the script, he couldn't get the script out of his head. He told his manager that they have to do something in order for him to be a part of the show and then when he got the number, he gave the makers a call and got onboard. He continued saying, "I really thought it was one of the most enticing scripts that I've heard. The combo of taking something absolutely different - science and mythology, which are diametrically opposite and putting them together and making sense of it was a nice thing. It was a deeply researched script". When Arshad was further asked if he knew whether there would be a part 2 to it, he said that one can never be sure of the next part until the first one works. However, he admitted to have told the makers to start working on part 3 while filming part 2 because the people won't wait too long for it.

Arshad Warsi Feels It Would Be Foolish Not To Make Season 3 Of Asur

At the end of the segment, the team of Asur was asked about updates on the part 3 of Asur. The actors were clueless themselves about Asur 3. Arshad made a big claim saying it would be foolish of the makers not to make Asur 3. He explained his viewpoint saying, "If you are watching a series and you are enjoying it, you want closure. You want to see what happens in the end. If someone shuts the film 30 minutes before the end, I'd kill them (jokingly)."

Where To Watch Asur 2

You can watch Asur 2 for free on Jio Cinema. Episodes of the first and second season are both streaming on the same platform. It boasts of stellar performances from all the cast members of the acclaimed show.

