EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Radhe singer Iulia Vantur says Salman Khan is a musical actor: He composes, writes lyrics...

Iulia Vantur has lent her voice to two songs in Radhe, for Seeti Maar and Zoom Zoom.

starrer Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai releases tomorrow, and singer-actress Iulia Vantur has lent her voice to two songs from the film - Seeti Maar and the recently released Zoom Zoom. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vantur reveals how Salman reacted when he heard her version of Seeti Maar for the first time. “He was surprised as well. You know, he always believed in my voice, and encouraged and supported me in this. It happened with other songs as well. I made him listen at one point, some songs that I recorded, he liked them, and was happy for me,” says Vantur.

She further adds, “He has taught me that I have to put the hardest work in whatever I do. So if the final result is good then, it helps the project.” When asked if she and the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor bond on music when they have some spare time, Iulia says, “Yes, of course. He loves music. He composes, writes lyrics, and I think music has been part of his journey quite a lot. If you think about it, he is a very musical actor. He has all these big hits, and music has been a part of his journey as a strong pillar,” Iulia informs.

She adds that people love Salman for his choice of music as well. “He connects very well with the audience, so I think that’s why he manages to express himself through music so well, and to choose those songs specifically. So yes definitely, he loves music. Sometimes I am thinking maybe he should have been a singer, composer… he loves it so much,” Iulia adds.

To watch the entire interview, see the below video.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani on her song costumes & haircare secret: ‘I don’t know about fashion and trends a lot’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×