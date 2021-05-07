EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Seema Pahwa on the importance of sex education: One shouldn’t be ashamed about it

Seema Pahwa says mothers should start sharing this education with their children quite early on, and one shouldn’t be ashamed about it.

Director RS Prasanna’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was extremely well received by the audience, and one of the most memorable scenes from the film is when Sugandha Sharma’s (Bhumi Pednekar) mother played by Seema Pahwa is giving her daughter some sex education. Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Seema shares how she had felt when she had first heard the scene. “It was difficult for me too to perform. That is because there is a very thin line, and if we overperform then it can also become vulgar or sound wrong. So we had to be careful of the fact that we were able to convey the message, but at the same time be safe and funny too,” says Seema.

She further states that it is important for parents and children to discuss sex education. “(It is) very important. I am also a mother of two kids. Now they have grown up, but when they were young my effort was to slowly make them aware about how society is. If the daughter is going to play, then the son is going to play as well, and as much as I was teaching my daughter, I wanted to teach the same things to my son too,” states Seema.

She further adds, “This becomes compulsory for a mother, because she is the first one to give education to her kids. I believe as a mother you should start sharing this education quite early on, and one shouldn’t be ashamed about it.”

