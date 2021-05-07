EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Seema Pahwa on Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt & director Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Besides Alia Bhatt and Seema Pahwa, Gangubai Kathiawadi also features Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

Seema Pahwa - whose directorial Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi - had released earlier this year, will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Seema called her experience of working with SLB as “great”. She adds, “In our industry everyone has their own way to portray a story. Directors have their own style, and we all know that Sanjay ji has one too. He has his own vision, and if you believe in his vision and trust it, which I believe one should. If you are working with a director you should completely trust his vision. While filming (Gangubai Kathiawadi), I completely surrendered to him, and trusted his vision.”

Seema is all praise for her co-star Alia Bhatt too. “She is a brilliant and responsible actress, a wonderful person too. On the set, she would not only look after herself, but would look out for others as well. She is very careful about the scenes too, discusses them and hears other people too. When I had first gone on the set, I thought that since Alia is young - but is extremely famous, has done some brilliant work and is everyone’s favourite - she might have an attitude… But when I reached, I realised that she is a very well behaved girl,” says Seema.

Pahwa further adds, “She has a lot of respect for her seniors, gives space and has a lot of patience too.” Besides Alia and Seema, Gangubai Kathiawadi also features in a pivotal role.

To watch the full interview, check out the below video.

Also Read | After Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt shares mental health helplines amid COVID 19: We could all use some help

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×