War 2 Box Office Expectations: Decoding potential of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's movie; can it be biggest blockbuster of 2025?

Yash Raj Films will be back with the second installment of the War franchise this year. We are talking about War 2, the highly anticipated movie that stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Scheduled to be released on August 14, 2025, the action thriller also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. We are decoding if War 2 can be the biggest blockbuster of 2025.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 serves as the sequel to War (2019), which was led by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The sequel marks the return of Hrithik's character, Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a RAW agent. Jr. NTR plays the main antagonist in the upcoming film. Kiara Advani is cast as the female lead opposite Hrithik.

Touted as the most ambitious film of the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 has been shot in six different countries, namely, Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Japan, Russia, and India. It brings two Indian superstars, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, to have a face-off in the high-octane, action-packed movie with a pinch of glamour added by Kiara Advani. The War sequel boasts six action sequences, including hand-to-hand combat, sword fights, mid-ocean action on the boats, and car and bike chases.

Today, the makers have unveiled the teaser of War 2, and the anticipation for the Hrithik Roshan starrer is at its peak among his fans. The audience is also excited to watch South star Jr NTR in the negative role. Both Hrithik and Jr NTR are oozing great rivalry as the hero and the villain, respectively. Independence Day marks the perfect occasion for its big release.

Cut to 2019, War collected a lifetime business of Rs 292.75 crore net at the Indian box office. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the actioner turned out to be a blockbuster back then. Naturally, there are humongous expectations from War 2 as well.

As of now, Chaava, which emerged as an all-time blockbuster, remains the highest-grossing film of 2025 in Bollywood so far. It earned Rs 783 crore worldwide in its full run. Produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 has the potential to touch Rs 1000 crore in global markets, which is the bare minimum, considering its immense hype and anticipation.

With War 2, Hrithik Roshan is returning to the big screens after a year. He was last seen in Fighter in 2024. Kiara Advani is making her theatrical comeback in Bollywood after two years since Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023). Kiara's last release was the Telugu film, Game Changer, which arrived earlier this year. Jr NTR is making his debut in Bollywood.

