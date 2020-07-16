  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Was Aditya Roy Kapur insecure of John Abraham's role in Do Villains?

Grapevine suggests that the Malang actor was not happy with how John's role was overpowering his in Mohit Suri's next. It's also the reason why he decided to step out of the project.
5285 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Was Aditya Roy Kapur insecure of John Abraham's role in Do Villains?EXCLUSIVE: Was Aditya Roy Kapur insecure of John Abraham's role in Do Villains?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Earlier this year, right after the super success of Malang, it was announced that Mohit Suri will team up with Aditya Roy Kapur for their third film - the sequel to Ek Villain. Titled Do Villains, the actioner also has John Abraham playing the leading man alongside Adi. But now, last week, Pinkvilla revealed to you exclusively that Aditya has stepped out of the film, owing to some creative differences over the project. 

Now, a source close to the development, shares a completely different story. Our informer tells us. "Adi didn't like how John's role was overpowering his in the film. Like the title suggests, both of them play bad men or villains in the film. Every character has its importance but Adi was of the opinion that John has a meatier part and he wasn't quite happy about it. He seemed insecure of his positioning in the film."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Roy Kapur NOT a part of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 anymore

Apparently, Adi also had a word with Mohit about it. "They both spoke about it and Mohit even assured Adi that he will get equal footing in the film. But he was adamant that the script be tweaked to increase his role and action scenes. After a few weeks of debates and arguments, both of them, who are like brothers, decided to not jeopardize their personal equation and mutually agreed to part ways on the film." While another source shares, "Adi has signed another big project. The schedule of Do Villains went haywire because of the Corona outbreak. Right now, John is also going to be busy finishing his other films that he's committed to - Mumbai Saga, Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2. So they don't have any particular schedule or dates locked for the shoot yet. Adi had to choose between Do Villains and the other big film, and he decided to choose the latter." Now, we wonder which of the reasons is true. We reached out to the production house but they chose not to respond to our query. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement