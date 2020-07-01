EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Roy Kapur NOT a part of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 anymore

We hear that owing to creative differences, the actor and the director mutually agreed to part ways on amicable terms and now, Adi won't be seen with John Abraham in the action thriller anymore. Read inside for more details.

When you talk about director-actor duos that work wonderfully in cinemas, Aditya Roy Kapur's name is synonymous with Mohit Suri. Together, they have delivered two big successes - Aashiqui 2 and Malang. After the success of their last film that released earlier this year, they had even announced their third project together. Adi was signed on as a lead for Ek Villain 2, along with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. But now, things have completely changed.

A source tells us, "Aditya is no more a part of the action thriller anymore. He has opted out of Ek Villain 2." What caused the change? The informer adds, "When Aditya was offered the part, he was extremely kicked about his role and the way Mohit has mounted the action set pieces in the film. It's even bigger than the way he devised the same for Malang. But in the last few weeks, Mohit and Adi were continuously having creative differences on the script and his role. There was a mutual decision taken by both of them where they finally decided to go ahead with the film, without Adi. There's no bad blood between the two. They both share a great relationship and parted ways on this film on an amicable note." We reached out to Balaji for a confirmation but they were unavailable for comment.

While another source tells us that Adi has also signed another big project with a reputed production house and the lockdown caused a major rejig of dates, there has been no confirmation on that yet. Meanwhile, the producers are currently scouting for another A-list actor from the younger generation to take up the lead role, which was initially supposed to be played by Aditya. Guess, Mohit and Adi's hat-trick will happen with another film!

