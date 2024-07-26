EXCLUSIVE: Kantara 2 nears completion; Rishab Shetty starrer aims at a Summer 2025 release

In 2022, the Hombale Films Production, Kantara, became a runaway success in Karnataka, leading to a strong demand for a release in other parts of India. The same success was reflected in Tamil and Telugu as well, finally pushing the makers to dub the film in Hindi for a Pan-India audience. The Rishab Shetty starrer became a blockbuster in Hindi with lifetime collections of Rs 80 crore. Soon after, the makers announced Kantara 2, and the film went on floors in 2023.

Kantara 2 shoot nears a wrap

Over the last year, the makers have extensively shot the film at real locations and in the studio set up and now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Kantara 2 shoot is nearing completion. According to sources close to the development, Rishab Shetty and the team have completed the outdoor portions for Kantara 2. “The indoor shoot remains, with about 15 to 20 days of work. The film will be wrapped up shortly, however, the post-production work has already begun. Kantara 2 is a lot bigger than Kantara, with the introduction of prequel and mythological elements in the story,” revealed a source, adding further that the Kantara sequel will be a true-blue spectacle for the big screen.

Rishab Shetty & Hombale aim at a Summer 2025 release

According to the source, Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty are aiming to bring Kantara 2 on the big screen during the Summer 2025 period. “It’s a big-budget visual spectacle and the makers are investing a lot of time to get the VFX right. While most of the shoot has been wrapped up, the team is not compromising at all on the post-production and visual effects. The idea is to deliver a product that’s 10 notches above Kantara 1. The first promo to announce the film was just a glimpse to showcase the magnitude of part 2,” the source concluded. Kantara 2 is gearing up for a Summer 2025 release, and the assets flow of the film is expected to begin from October 2024. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty himself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

