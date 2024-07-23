Toxic cast: Yash and Geetu Mohandas film to feature Nayanthara as sister, Kiara Advani turns Heroine; Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Shruti Haasan also join

Rocking star Yash is all set to play the lead role in his upcoming film, Toxic directed by Malayalam filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. The movie, expected to be an action flick, is set to have actors Nayanthara and Kiara Advani in lead roles along with the KGF actor.

As per sources, the former is said to play his sister with Kiara playing his love interest. Moreover, Huma Qureshi is also said to be playing the main antagonist in the film with actors Tara Sutaria and Shruti Haasan also joining the cast.

Toxic cast: Yash starrer to have Nayanthara and Kiara Advani in lead roles

The film which marks Yash’s return to the big screens after the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 is expected to be a story revolving around a cartel based in Goa. The film’s official announcement was made earlier this year on Yash’s birthday.

Initially, reports had suggested that Kareena Kapoor Khan was set to play the lead role in Yash’s movie, likely as his elder sister. However, recent reports indicated that the Jab We Met actress had opted out of the project with the makers roping in Nayanthara for the same.

Furthermore, with Kiara Advani set to share the screen with Yash it seems that Tara Sutaria and Shruti Haasan are also cast to play undisclosed roles. Interestingly, Haasan had also sung the theme track from the film’s announcement video.

Yash’s new look for upcoming movie Toxic

Yash was recently spotted in some viral pictures flaunting his new look for the upcoming movie. The short crop hairstyle had already caught the attention of many with stylist Alex Vijaykanth confirming the transformation for Toxic.

The stylist had posted on his official Instagram handle calling it a “custom pompadour” for the Rocking star. He also expressed how he took the iconic long hair look to a more shorter, edgier, and intense style.

The upcoming movie which also has the tagline “A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups” is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025.

