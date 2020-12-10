EXCLUSIVE: Yograj Singh dropped from Vivek Agnihotri's film post his blasphemous speech during farmer protest

Yograj Singh has been receiving massive flak for his controversial remarks during the ongoing farmer protest. And looks like his provocative comments has led to his exit from Vivek Agnihotri’s project. Read details

Punjabi actor and former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh, father of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, made provocative comments while speaking at the ongoing farmer protests. And now a source close to Singh informed us that former cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh has been fired from director Vivek Agnihotri's film overnight for his 'blasphemous speech' at the ongoing farmer protest. To note, Yograj Singh was all set to play the role of DGP in Vivek Agnihotri's directed film 'The Kashmir Files' which has Anupam Kher in lead. But after his derogatory remarks on Hindus & Hindu women, makers of the film decided to replace him overnight. Apparently, Puneet Issar will be playing his role now.

When contacted Vivek Agnihotri he confirmed us the news saying “I had Cast Mr Yograj Singh for my film The Kashmir Files for a very prominent role and I had long chats with him I knew that he has a history but I ignored as I generally do not mix art and artist I keep artist politics away when he gave the speech it was shocking and I cannot tolerate someone talking about women. It’s just not about Hindu women or Muslim Women but he spoke so badly about women and on top of that he tried to create such a hateful decisive narrative. My film is about genocide like the genocide of minorities in Kashmir I cannot cast somebody who is trying to divide society and especially on the basis of religion I cannot tolerate at all and I sent him a termination letter he is not part of his film anymore.”

He further added “I have sent him official termination letter I don't care what he replies because I can’t I do not I am not a kind of a commercial filmmaker I make films with a purpose. I make films which expose the truth and I don't want this person to become part of the truth whatever he said it was Hateful and this kind of people just want to create violence.”

Meanwhile, #ArrestYograjSingh has been trending on social media after the clip of Yograj Singh's hate speech went viral. For the uninitiated, Singh was heard making extreme remarks on Hindu women, “"Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi" (their women were sold for two cents). When their women and daughters were abducted by people like Ahmed Shah Durrani and sold off, it was we Sikhs who saved them,” said Yograj Singh.

He said, "Yeh Woh log hai jinhone hamare saath gaddari ki hai, yeh woh kaun hai jinhone hazaron saal gulami ki 5000, 7000 saal (these are the people who have betrayed us, this community has been slaves for thousands of years). Our leaders have betrayed us. We voted for them and brought them to power, and they instead stabbed the farmers in the back, in the past, I have seen how these political leaders were auctioned for Rs 5, 10, 15, 20 crores in Delhi," Singh further said in the viral video.

While attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for being Gujaratis, Yograj Singh said, "He had spent 15 years with Gujaratis in Mumbai these people would take a u-turn even if they swore on their mothers, sisters, and daughters." Yograj Singh also urged the protesters to be a 'Jarnail' in themselves. "Every person here is a Jarnail if you want to save Punjab, ensure that power is in your hands. If the power is in your hand, you will see a new sun rising from the land of Punjab."

In another video, he could be heard saying "If they (Modi) open the borders and the situation comes to a clash, I challenge PM Modi to remove CRPF, BSF, Army, and Police and come alone. Then we will see how things go ahead."

