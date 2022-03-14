Box Office: The Kashmir Files trends better than URI as it creates a havoc on Monday; Collects Rs 16 crore

The Kashmir Files is defying all the rules of trending at the box office as the film has recorded its best day since the release on Monday. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial according to our early estimates has collected in the range of Rs 15.50 to 16.75 crore, taking the four-day total to Rs 41 crore plus. The movie has now become a rage and it’s going to be no stopping it from hereon.

After a start of Rs 3.50 crore, the film has grown from strength to strength and the trend so far suggests an opening week of Rs 80 crore, which is a trend that no one has heard off before. The only film that one can equate this to is URI, which took a start of Rs 8.50 crore, and held strong at Rs 10 crore on Monday. But even as compared to URI, the Monday figures of Kashmir Files are at-least 60 percent more. While URI went on to collect Rs 240 crore by the end of it’s run, the trend in the second weekend will give us a clarity on where The Kashmir Files is headed. It could be 175 crore, 225 crore, 250 crore or who knows, even 300 crore. The long run biz is unpredictable.



Right now, it’s running in a different league of its own and one hasn’t seen something like this happen at this magnitude in the last 20 years. While the opening two days, the business was concentrated majorly in the metros, but the film has now started to penetrate in the interiors too. It’s the mass belt that often gives the film the longevity, and that seems to be happening in a big way with The Kashmir Files. A conversation with exhibitors indicates a once in lifetime audience response, with everyone rooting for the sufferings of the character. And whenever audience is invested in the grief of characters, sky is the limit in terms of box office potential.



The movie has been made on a limited budget of Rs 20 crore, and it’s poised to be a blockbuster now, with a strong possibility of it emerging one of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema to attain the All-Time Blockbuster Tag. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the real time theatrical reportage of The Kashmir Files.

Also read: The Kashmir Files Review: Anupam Kher shines in the film that creates an impact but lacks balance