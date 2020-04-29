EXCLUSIVE: Irrfan Khan's Chocolate director fondly remembers his close friend: He loved to live his life

In an EXCLUSIVE interaction with Pinkvilla, Irrfan Khan's Chocolate director Vivek Agnihotri fondly remembers the memories of his first friend in Bollywood. Irrfan has sadly passed away at the age of 53.

It's indeed a heartbreaking loss for the world of Bollywood as it was recently confirmed, via his spokesperson, that Irrfan Khan had passed away at the age of 53. The veteran actor, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, was recently hospitalised at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, owing to a colon infection. Twitter is currently flooded with Bollywood celebrities offering their condolences to his family while celebrating his career as well! For Vivek Agnihotri, Irrfan was a close ally, who starred in his first directorial Chocolate, which released in 2005 and also starred Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and Emraan Hashmi.

In an EXCLUSIVE interaction with Pinkvilla, Vivek fondly recalls memories from the sets of Chocolate. "Irrfan was my first choice for Chocolate. The movie is an interesting story because Irrfan had the main role. The whole film depended on him with other actors like Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and Emraan Hashmi, who were very popular at that time. Irrfan wasn't a real, real film actor as he did a lot of television at that time. When I told my producer that Irrfan was going to play the main role, nobody understood why because one would assume to have taken a bigger star to do that role. But I was so convinced about him and was sure that he would bring a new dimension to the whole thing as he was the main culprit. Till the end, the audience is not supposed to know! I met him at a Barista and instantly, in 10 minutes, Irrfan said, 'Yes, let's do it!,' Agnihotri fondly shared.

Talking about how Irrfan loved to live his life, Vivek added, "We became great friends and I spent all the six-eight months in London where we used to talk all the time. We used to discuss things at night and talk on any issue. No limits. He would talk about anything the whole night. That's what we did all the time. He loved to live his life. He loved everything. Even his drinks! And once he started drinking, there was no end till the morning!"

While Irrfan was not the easiest actor to work with, Agnihotri noted that when he was in front of the camera, it was instant magic. "The best part was that, early in the morning, whether you call him at five or seven, usko pakad pakad ke laana padta tha and nobody had the guts! I used to go and bring him! But, once he was on the set, it was a delight to work with him. We have had a lot of fights and arguments as he was very honest. I have worked with very few honest actors like Irrfan. He had arguments with almost every actor but in the end, when he gave the shot, it was magic!," Vivek pondered.

Moreover, recalling a memory from the shoot days, Agnihotri continued, "I remember, there was a time we were taking a shot and rehearsing again and again. When Irrfan started his dialogue, Anil said, 'Abbey, Irrfan! Shot chal raha hai. Tu kya rehearsal ki tarah bol raha hai,' but Irrfan said, 'This is my shot.' He was so casual that nobody understood what he was doing. Because that time in Bollywood, nobody would ever speak dialogues so real and casual. And, every single shot and take he gave, it was different."

"I'll miss him a lot. He was my first actor in my first film and my first friend in Bollywood. I'll terribly miss him and not just me, the entire Bollywood would miss him because very rarely will you find original actors like Balraj Sahni and then, Irrfan Khan. I'll meet you somewhere friend, sometime. See you." the filmmaker concluded.

Rest in peace, Mr. Khan.

