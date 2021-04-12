EXLUSIVE: If not EID, Salman Khan to release Radhe on the Bakri Eid weekend in July

Salman Khan is committed to bring Radhe in cinema halls, and there are absolutely no discussions of a direct to digital release at this point of time. Details revealed.

Last week, at the launch of Kabir Bedi’s novel, revealed that he is keen to bring upcoming action thriller, Radhe, on May 13, during the Eid weekend, however, it all boils down to the covid-scenario on ground. The actor also informed that if he misses out on the Eid weekend, he would bring the film on next Eid and this led to multiple conversations across the trade, wondering if the film has been postponed for a 2022 release. However, Pinkvilla has an exclusive update on Radhe and its release plan.

“The makers of Radhe are very keen to bring it on May 13, however, given the present scenario, releasing it in May seems unlikely. They will reanalyze the on-ground scenario in the last week of April and then announce the postponement plans of Radhe. If cases drastically fall (which looks difficult), the film might just come on Eid with a tight campaign. The team has all their material ready – ranging from the posters to theatrical trailer and songs, and are all indulged in the wait and watch game for now. But realistically speaking, Eid release in May looks hazy,” revealed a source.

The makers of Radhe are very keen to bring it on May 13, however, given the present scenario, releasing it in May seems unlikely. They will reanalyze the on-ground scenario in the last week of April and then announce the postponement plans of Radhe. --

However, given the daily spike in cases, the chances of the film arriving during the Eid weekend are bleak. But Salman and his team have an alternate plan ready. “If they miss out on Eid weekend, the next release date for Radhe will be the Bakri Eid weekend in July – That’s exactly what Salman meant when he said, ‘Yeh Eid Nai, Toh Agle Eid Par Ayenge’. The makers have kept that option open and given the uncertain times, multiple plans are been churned out at the moment. It might release on July 16, to reap benefit of extended weekend, or be a mid-week release on occasion of Bakri Eid holiday on July 20/21. A final call on exact date isn’t take, but they are looking at the Bakri Eid weekend to bring Radhe,” the source added.

When asked about the chances of direct to digital premiere, the source concluded, “There are absolute no discussions of premiering on OTT at the moment. Salman has given a commitment to the exhibitors and there is no way, he will bring Radhe on OTT. Whenever it releases, it’s confirmed for a theatrical opening.”

Radhe features Randeep Hooda in the negative lead, whereas has come on board as the female lead alongside Salman. Jackie Shroff too play a pivotal role in this action packed thriller. Stay tuned for more updates on Radhe.

Also Read| The Number Game in Bollywood: Will 100 crore be the new 250 crore club in Covid times?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×