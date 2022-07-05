"Hope Shamshera gives me the wings to fly high with Shuddhi": Karan Malhotra on reviving his dream project

Karan Malhotra is all charged up for the release of his larger than life entertainer, Shamshera, with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead. It marks the third directorial for Karan, and his first with YRF. Before Shamshera, the director had announced Shuddhi, which had been put on the backburner for reasons best known to the stakeholders. It was first announced with Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, followed by Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor and finally, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Since then, one hasn't heard much about the big budget drama. Prod Karan if he wishes to revisit his dream project at some point of time and he smiles, "Yes, I do." He adds, "Hopefully, Shamshera gives me the wings to fly and fly high with Shuddhi as well as at some point of my life." Karan informs that he is attracted to the world of larger than life cinema and will continue to make films in this space.

"I hope, I get the opportunity to do these films. Nobody can predict the future and for every filmmaker, it's about falling in love with that one idea, which can be anything. Right now, I am enjoying this space and want to explore this more often," says Karan. Shamshera was initially supposed to release in July 2020, but much like every other film, it was delayed due to the onset of pandemic. What kept him going? "The fact that it would release in the cinema halls and not on OTT," he laughs, quick to add, "Shamshera is a big screen spectacle and should be experienced on the big screen. If you ask any filmmaker, his film is always abandoned and never complete. So, the delay didn't matter. I can work on Shamshera for 6 more months."

And finally, any actors on his wish list? "I want to work with everyone. My wishlist of actors start with the script and I want to do justice to all my stories by casting the right person," he concludes. Shamshera is all set to hit the big screen on July 22. It is slated to release in the IMAX format too.

