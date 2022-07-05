RC 15 EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan & Kiara Advani shoot for song with 1000 dancers; Film wrap by Shankar in December

After working with SS Rajamouli in RRR, Ram Charan has been extensively shooting for ace director Shankar's next film, which is being addressed as RC 15. The movie is said to be a political drama, on the lines of films like Indian and Shivaji, with Ram Charan in a dual role. According to our sources, Shankar has completed shooting for about 60 percent of the shoot and he intends to wrap up the film by the month of December.

"As we speak, Shankar has been shooting for what can be termed one of the biggest songs of Indian cinema with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in Punjab. The song is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and the renowned dance master is canning the song with a team of as many as 1000 people. While a part of this song is shot in Punjab for a period of 3 days, another part of it will be done at a studio in Hyderabad over a period of 6 days," revealed a source, adding further that the song shoot will be wrapped up by July 10.

Right after the song shoot, the team will get into the action mode. "An elongated action scene has been designed featuring Ram Charan and 1200 fighters. RRR was just a teaser, as the makers are planning to amp up the scale even further as a bar has been set. This particular action scene will be shot in Hyderabad over a period of 20 days. At the conclusion of the action packed schedule, Shankar would have completed 70 percent of the film," the source added.

The team will be shooting in various parts of India in August and September before flying abroad for a brief schedule in the month of November. "By November, 95 percent of the film will be wrapped up. Just one minor 10 day schedule will remain, which has to be shot in particular weather conditions. Shankar is looking to shoot the particular sequence in December or January," the source concluded.

RC 15, produced by Dil Raju, is gearing up for a mid-2023 release.

