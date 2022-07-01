Interview: Anil Kapoor on JugJugg Jeeyo & being relevant: 'You have to rethink, reinvent & restrategize'

Anil Kapoor is currently riding on the appreciation he is getting for his performance of Bheem in JugJugg Jeeyo. Anil insists that it was an instant yes from him the moment he read the film's script sent across by producer, Karan Johar. "Karan called me and asked me to read a script. I did and said yes to the film. Raj (Mehta, director) then came over and we started working on developing my character," says Anil.

His character traits range from being an innocent lover to a selfish father. Was it difficult to transition in this space? "That's what made the character more exciting," he answers, quick to add, "It was Raj's conviction. We worked together to make the character more likeable despite the grey shades. We attempted to make him a better person and a little more lovable as we wanted the audience to relate to him and be happy as well."

Anil has been in the industry for over 3 decades now and he has seen the industry at its best and the lowest. However, the actor believes that highs and lows are part of every business. "You have to reinvent, rethink and restrategize for the next 10 years. These things happen in all industries and you have to change with time. You have to adapt to the new normal, do your best and ensure that you are not surrounded by people who only listen to you. It's important to have some who tell you when you go wrong," he replies,

He puts the debate of being relevant to the end by saying, "I always try to surround myself with people who are more intelligent and hardworking with a vision and passion around me." Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Anil Kapoor.

