'Wish Chintu uncle was here to see Ranbir Kapoor as Shamshera; He always...": Karan Malhotra on Rishi Kapoor

In 2012, Karan Malhotra made his directorial debut with the action drama, Agneepath fronted by Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra with Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor. A decade later, he is working with Rishi Kapoor's son, Ranbir in Shamshera. He is the only director to have worked with the father son duo in different films. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Karan opened up about his equation with Rishi Kapoor and much more.

Talking about the late actor, Karan says, "I feel very fortunate because working with Rishi Kapoor was a magical experience. I miss him even today. He was not just an actor but a collaborator of different kind. We had arguments, discussions and fights everyday on set. We would even challenge each others thought process. He never treated me like a first time director but an equal. I miss the madness on set with him every single day."

Karan insists that Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor have a very different personality. "Ranbir and Chintu uncle are very different but their work ethics are similar. They both surrender to the vision of the director," he adds. Rishi Kapoor had always been vocal about his wish to see Ranbir do some commercial films, as his son always preferred to experiment in the early days of his career. Did Karan discuss the idea of Shamshera with Rishi Kapoor? "I didn't have a conversation with Chintu uncle, but I directly offered Shamshera to Ranbir. I still remember, 5 minutes into the narration and Ranbir was on board," he recalls.

Karan reveals, "Having said that, when Ranbir came on board the film, Chintu uncle called me and congratulated saying that this would be a fun experience. I really wish he was there today to see Ranbir as Shamshera. Chintu uncle always wanted Ranbir to do larger than life and mass films. Shamshera in that sense is Ranbir's first what we call Hindi cinema film." Karan signs off informing that eventually it was a happy galore in the Kapoor family.

"Chintu uncle was very happy when I casted Ranbir and Ranbir also told me how happy his father was when he signed a film like Shamshera," Karan concludes. The movie is set for a theatrical release on July 22. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Ranbir Kapoor.

