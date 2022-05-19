‘My next is No Entry Mein Entry; Salman Khan has loved the script’: Anees Bazmee confirms No Entry 2

17 years after No Entry, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan are reuniting in the film’s sequel titled No Entry Mein Entry. As reported by Pinkvilla before, the film will be directed by Anees Bazmee with Salman Khan Films, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios as the producers. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Anees Bazmee has confirmed that his next after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is going to be No Entry 2.

“My next film is No Entry Mein Entry. I met Salman Bhai recently and he has asked me to start work on that film. We had met for a narration and he really liked the script. It’s work in progress on No Entry Mein Entry. After writing over 50 films, my aim is to do good work and make good films going forward. No Entry Mein Entry is going to be a great entertainer,” Anees promises.

The first part released in 2005 and proved to be the highest grossing film of the year. It also emerged as the highest grossing comic film upon it’s release. The film has become a household name over the years due to repeated telecast on television. Does that add onto the pressure? “Salman Bhai loves the script, Boney Ji loves the script and if you ask me, it’s a beautiful script. We had this basic idea long back but could not crack it into a screenplay. That’s one of the reasons why it took us so long to make part two. But now, it’s happening. It’s a double role comedy,” Anees answers.

While Anees is gearing up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, Salman is presently shooting for his yet untitled action entertainer with Farhad Samji as the director. If all goes as planned, the shoot for his home production would be wrapped up by September, following which he moves on to a new film, which in all probabilities would be No Entry Mein Entry.

Boney on the other hand has his hands full with multiple Hindi and south projects, including Mili, Maidaan, AK 61, Nenjuku Needhi and Veetla Vishesham. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

